Women’s Cup semi-finalists confirmed

Action from the Striders vs Army quarter-final match [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Police women’s team continued its dominant form in the final leg of the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series.

After two big wins yesterday, Police thumped Yasawa 31-0 in the quarter-final.

The team will face Striders which beat third-leg runners-up Army 24-5 in the third quarter.

Lillian Amazon is also through to the semis defeating a promising Savusavu side 12-10.

They will face Seahawks in the first semi-final.

Seahawks outclassed Fire Wardens 19-5 in the first quarter-final encounter.

The men’s bowl semi-finalists have also been confirmed.

Ratu Filise edged Gaunavou 22-21 and has a tough task in the semis going up against LAR Barbarians which defeated Uluinakau 17-12

Devo Babas will face Nawaka in the second semi-final clash.

Babas beat Eastern Saints 28-21 while Nawaka denied Dominion Brothers 14-12.