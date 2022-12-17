Women’s best player award for Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

Next year’s McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s will for the first time have a Women’s Player of the Tournament award.

This is part of the Memorandum of Agreement between Fiji Women’s Crisis Center and the tournament organizers.

FWCC will also have the naming rights for the inaugural women’s best player award which is named after the inspirational Rusila Nagasau who led the Fijiana 7s to win its historical Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The referees will be wearing FWCC-branded uniforms that will feature a message of “Giving Violence against Women the Red Card”.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is now part of the family of sponsors and has committed $15,000 cash sponsorship for the tournament kicking off on the 12th of January 2023 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

FWCC has also through their financial support enabled prize money parity by subsidizing the women’s team entry fees, which will see parity with the men’s division.

Shamima Ali who is the FWCC Coordinator says they’re proud to partner with Coral Coast 7s as they have set the standard for team participation agreements as far as local rugby tournaments are concerned.

Founding Chairman Jay Whyte says they’re thrilled to welcome the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre as a key sponsor for the 2023 tournament.

He adds the inclusion of the FWCC Rusila Nagasau Medal is a fitting tribute to a wonderful women’s ambassador who has served Fiji with distinction.