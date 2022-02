Winning start for Raiwasa Taveuni

Raiwasa Taveuni started its Fun Flavour Super 7s Series with a 12-5 win over Devo Babas at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Laced with Fiji 7s reps including Daniele Yaya and Iowane Raturaciri, the Taveuni-based side was in fine form taking out an inexperienced opponent.

In another match, Ratu Filise defeated Island Magic Stallions  12- 7.