Winning pool games key for Fiji 7s

Dominating their pool will be one of the goals for the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team going into the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

National Coach Gareth Baber believes the team has been unable to do so in their previous tournaments this season.

Baber says all teams will need to be very vigilant and put an extra effort if they are to qualify from the pools at the Hamilton 7s next month.

This as there is a new format of rugby that is to be implemented from the Hamilton 7s tournament.

As per the new format, there will be no quarterfinals and teams will have to work hard to qualify for the semifinal.

Baber says he is slightly disappointed with the format.

The National 7s coach says he thought coming into the Olympic season where all teams will be looking at consistency and for World Rugby to introduce this format has not provided that consistency.

Baber adds the team needs to dominate their pool and they have not done that in the last two tournaments and that’s going to be our goal moving forward.

Fiji 7s team is pooled with Samoa, Australia and Argentina for the 2019 Hamilton 7s tournament.

They take on Samoa in its opening match at 12.47 pm on January 25th.

The National side will then meet Australia at 6.35 pm before facing Argentina at 11.57 am on January 26th.

The semi-finals will be held from 3.20 pm on Sunday the 26th of next month while the final is scheduled for 7.56 pm on the same day.