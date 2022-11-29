Wilson raring to wear national sevens jumper

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fresh off the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Fijiana 15s outside centre, Talei Wilson is ready to wave the Fiji flag this time in the 7s code.

Wilson is one of the three new players in the Fijiana 7s squad that will be making their debut in Dubai this weekend.

The former Brumbies player says joining Fijiana 7s came as a surprise to her.

Article continues after advertisement

“I actually joked with my friends at home, maybe after 15s, something could come up but when it actually happened it really shocked me. I owe it to coach Tikoirotuma for introducing me to coach Fuli and it went from there.”

Wilson spent four weeks in camp with the squad transitioning from 15s to 7s.

Sevens is however not new to her as she played the sport in Australia in 2020 but she says she needs time to adjust as she had been heavily involved in 15s recently.

Having maternal links to Natewa in Vanua Levu, Wilson says this year has been big for her, being away from home since June but she seized the opportunity to continuing representing the country and to stay in Fiji a bit longer.

Wilson and the Fijiana begin their Dubai 7s campaign against Japan on Friday at 5.22pm.

The Fiji men’s team will take on Uruguay also on Friday at 7.12pm.