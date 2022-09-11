We're into the RWC 7s final

Vuiviawa Naduvalo. [Source: Oceania Rugby]

It will be a repeat of the 2005 Rugby World Cup 7s final when Fiji takes on New Zealand tomorrow morning.

17 years ago was also the last time Fiji won the Melrose Cup

The national side defeated Australia in the semifinal 38-14 with Filipe Sauturaga scoring a double.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji started with Joseva Talacolo, Iosefo Masi and Elia Canakaivata up front while Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Sauturaga and Kaminieli Rasaku ran in the backline.

Our side got on the board first with a converted try to Sauturaga in the third minute.

Two minutes later Nacuqu crossed the Aussies’ tryline but he failed to add the extra two points with the national side leading 12-0 before Nick Malouf managed to score a converted try.

Olympian Iosefo Masi who has been in impressive form at the World Cup struck again for Fiji for a 19-7 lead at the break.

Just a minute into the second half Rasaku did what he’s been doing this season with another try to extend their lead to 24-7 before the Aussie 7s hit back with a seven-pointer to Josh Turner.

🗣️ “Catch me if you can” 👋 Kaminieli Rasaku is a cheat code 🎮#RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/FoVWRpW2Js — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

The Nacuqu captained side put the result beyond doubt with tries to replacement hooker Jerry Matana and Sauturaga with his second for a 38-14 win.

Fiji takes on New Zealand in the final at 6:54am tomorrow.