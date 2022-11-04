Welagi scores on HK 7s debut

Hong Kong 7s debutant Tira Welagi scored a try to help Fiji kick-off its title defense with a 59-12 win over Japan.

Fiji answered a wake up call when Japan hit first from the first kickoff scoring a try just minutes into the match for a 5-0 lead.

The national side managed to pile on four tries despite an obvious weakness in their restart.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuiviawa Naduvalo registered Fiji’s first points after a brilliant offload by captain Waisea Nacuqu.

Jeremaia Matana scored their second pouncing on a loose ball from Japan before Nacuqu added their third.

Fiji led 26-5 at halftime when Manuela Maisamoa powered through after receiving an offload by Josefa Talacolo who brilliantly won the restart.

Like the first half, Japan hit first in the second spell, capitalizing on a mistake by Fiji.

A hat-trick to Teba and tries from Welagi and Pilipo Bukayaro sealed it for Fiji.