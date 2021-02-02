Welagi on the hunt again

Former Fiji Warriors winger Tira Welagi has expressed interest in playing sevens after featuring for the Fire Wardens in a few local tournaments.

Welagi is one of the young but experienced players in the side having played for the national Under-20 and Namosi in the Skipper Cup.

The Kabara, Lau lad will feature at the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

After his contract with San Diego Legion in the USA ended, the 22-year-old knows it is not the end of the road.

“Participating in the sevens tournament will be a way for me to expose and upskill my talent. I want to improve and hope another door opens”

Welagi says he wants to further his rugby career and will grab any opportunity that comes along.

“I have plans to further my career in the sport, if not in 15s then in 7s. But for that I have personal goals to achieve and I am working towards it through competing at these local tournaments”

The Uprising 7s tournament begins today.

The opening match will be between Fiji and Veiyasana Providers at 9am at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.