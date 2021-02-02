Weather office assures Uprising 7s organizers

The Mobil Uprising 7s tournament organizing committee are in constant contact with the Fiji Meteorological Services in regards to the tournament this weekend.

Organizer Ropate Kauvesi says the confirmation from the weather office has given them confidence to go ahead with the tournament.

This is after the event was called off last week due to Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Kauvesi says they have been calling and updating teams on the tournament and nothing has changed.

“All teams are confirmed to participate so the 15 local clubs none has confirmed their non-participation all have confirmed their participation this weekend”

16 teams will participate at the sevens which starts tomorrow.

The first match will be between Gareth Baber’s national side and Veiyasana Providers at 9am at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.