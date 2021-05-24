We will rebuild: Daugunu

Fiji 7s captain Tevita Daugunu is confident the new group of players will bounce back in the next tournament of the World Series.

The side home last night after winning the Singapore leg and finishing runners-up in the Vancouver tournament on Monday.

Daugunu says he understands that fans might have been disappointed after their cup final loss to Argentina, however, he believes the team is yet to reach its full potential.

“We win some and we lose some but it’s family time now and come next week we will rebuild again for Toulouse and London.”

Daugunu also says it’s a good start for them as they managed to reach two finals considering that many were on debut.

He says the break will also give the team a good rest before they are back on the training field, perfecting mistakes from the last tournaments.

The team also arrived without coach Ben Gollings.