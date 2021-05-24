Home

Sevens

We will play for Fiji: Baber

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 5:05 pm

The National 7s team will be playing for the country as they prepare to head to Tokyo to defend their title.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the Olympics will be a totally new environment for most players knowing what the country is facing.

He says the boys are in high spirits despite all that is happening at home and this will motivate them to try their best.

“It’s exciting for me to lead this group into it, it’s been a long and tough year and our hearts go out to everyone in Fiji for everything you going through believe me the situation that we have here obviously the players bring that to the forefront of their minds what they’ve got to do for the country as well”

Fiji is pooled with Great Britain, Japan and Canada at the Olympic Games which starts later this month.

