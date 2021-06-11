Home

Sevens

We will not get too carried away: Baber

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 5:00 am
Fiji 7s team in Australia. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

National 7s head coach, Gareth Baber believes Fiji’s style of playing gives them an edge over New Zealand and Australia.

While the two teams are ahead of Fiji having played matches in the Trans-Tasman series two weeks ago, the national side has also had its share of tussle in local competitions.

Baber says they have been closely monitoring the performances of the two teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“Both teams have different qualities but they also have different weaknesses as well and that’s what we are going to focus on is ensuring that we don’t get too carried away with the fact that they’ve played before.”

The Welshman adds the team is focusing on backing their training and executing the little things.

“It’s going to be tough, they will battle hard playing against each other. They will know what the level is again. But equally they play very similarly to each other and they wouldn’t have exposure to how we play.”

Fiji plays Australia and New Zealand in the three-day Oceania Sevens tournament next weekend in Townsville, Australia.

