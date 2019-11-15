We will be doing everything we can: Baber

It’s a big year for rugby 7s and national Head Coach Gareth Baber says they are aware of that.

The Fiji 7s side is back at training after having a short break due to Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Baber says the challenge now for the side is getting back to winning ways.

Article continues after advertisement

‘You know the Fiji 7s team will be doing everything they possibly can to put ourselves at the top of the world again and ultimately it’s a big year for everybody’.

Fiji is currently 6th on the World Series standings with 23 points, 18 behind joint leaders New Zealand and South Africa.

The national side is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

Don’t forget you can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV.