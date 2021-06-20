Home

Sevens

We want to get into a winning habit: Baber

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source:Fiji Rugby]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says there are a lot of unknowns for them heading into the Oceania 7s this weekend.

However, Baber is sure of one thing – that is to win.

He says there’re some things they’ll need to revisit before the tournament but their intention is to win.

‘When we get to this level, how does the competition you might be able to change players around and think about different performances but you want to get into a winning habit as well the intention is always to win, other teams that are trying to do the same thing but the intention we come with the team we perform to get wins and we know that’s the mark we going for to establish that’s we’re on the right path where we need to go to Japan’.

On a lighter note, Baber says they are glad to be out of quarantine and be able to do some things they were not allowed to do.

‘We managed to keep the lid on, I’m sure there was McDonald’s and things, the boys were eyeing out but it was quiet, we are on a preparation phase I think it was just nice to get out of quarantine and not be with each 24/7 and see other people, the first thing I did was go and get coffee’.

Baber will name his side to play in the first game against Australia on Thursday.

Fiji takes on Australia at 4pm and the second match against an Oceania Selection side at 9:30pm.

