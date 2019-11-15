We need to reassess our goals before we return: Baber

Most of the players who make up the core group in Gareth Baber’s Fiji 7s squad are normally away from home for half the year.

Players like Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Alasio Naduva have been playing in nearly every tournament in the last season.

But the COVID-19 crisis has brought the players closer to their families in the past two months.

Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber says it’s great that players are spending quality times with their loved ones because when they return to camp it will be business as usual.

‘What we are realistic about is to use this period as an opportunity really to recover and spend time with family and to reassess the goals that they have for their future and when we all come back together then obviously there’s one goal on our mind that is July of 2021 which is the Olympics’.

Baber who celebrated his 48th birthday in Beqa over the weekend has been recently visiting the Fiji 7s players.