We need to ask the tough questions now: Baber

The tough questions will now be asked by Fiji 7s Head Coach and the management to the players on their recent unimpressive outings in Dubai and Cape Town.

Gareth Baber says they don’t look like the side that ruled the World Sevens Series last season.

“They just not going to do on the win. We went on the series last year and won five tournaments. We have just gone through two and we are not even on that standard that at the end of the last season. As management, we have looked at the reasons why it is. We have to ask ourselves tough questions as to the players as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Baber admits he bears the responsibility after the national side failed in two successive tournaments.

He also raised his concerns with World Rugby that three out of the 12 yellow cards Fiji has copped so far were not warranted.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, Australia and Samoa at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.