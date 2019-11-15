Home

Sevens

We have to think about the long run says Baber

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2020 6:08 am

Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber will welcome any decision made by the Fiji Rugby Union during this pressing times.

Baber says he understands the financial situation that FRU is currently in.

He says as an employee he has to understand what’s happening.

“The Managers have given them time to understand what is happening and how best to deal with it as a business. We are part of that union and it is important that we have that space in time to make good decision not just for the here and now but for the longevity of the FRU as well.”

Baber earlier told FBC Sports he was willing to take a pay cut should the need arise.

Now that the Olympics has been postponed to July 2021, Baber says he will the team’s training schedule with the directive from the FASANOC and the International Olympics Committee.

 

