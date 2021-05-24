We have to compete well: Fuli

The Olympic Games may have started yesterday in Tokyo, Japan but for our Fijiana 7s side, they have another five days to prepare.

While the men’s rugby competition starts on Monday, the women’s event will begin next Thursday.

Our Fijiana have Canada, Brazil and France in its pool.

The Fijiana 7s team in Japan [Source: FRU]

Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli says nothing will be easy but they have to compete well against the quality opposition.

“Our job now is to continue the handwork, continue to analyze and continue to put the plans together and how well and how strong we can win against those opposition”.

The Fijiana starts their campaign against France next Thursday at 12pm followed by Canada at 7:30pm before taking on Brazil at 12pm the following day.

Meanwhile, the men’s sevens competition starts next Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match then Canada at 8pm on the same day.

The last group game is against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.



