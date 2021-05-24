Home

Sevens

We are ready for the pool of death says Fuli

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 5:22 am

Returning into the international scene for the first time this year, Fijiana 7s is drawn in what they call the “pool of death” at the HSBC Langford 7s leg in Canada.

Fiji is pooled with Olympic gold medalist New Zealand, England and Malaga 7s winners USA.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says the Fijiana want to have a good start.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know that there’s a lot of talk in regards to our pool but that is rugby, to have that competitive nature and quality of opposition, it’s good for us, it’s good for the tournament and we are ready to play in that group”

Fuli says being off international competition will not be a major setback for the team.

Fiji kicks off the Langford 7s with its first pool match against USA at 4.30am on Sunday.

