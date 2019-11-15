We are in for tough encounters: Baber

Fiji Airways men’s 7s has a tough pool ahead of them in Los Angeles.

Being placed in Pool A with Argentina and France, two teams who have beaten Fiji this season, Coach Gareth Baber says they are in for tough encounters.

“You know we’re not going to be complacent at all about what we’re going to do. Our first game will be against South Korea as well and we really want to concentrate on ourselves. I know it’s a cliché but it’s important that we get our mindsets around about what we can do in a tournament before taking on France and Argentina.”

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s will play their first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France at 9.47am and Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV.