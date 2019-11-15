We are doing it for the players says Tikaram

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is known to have uncovered some of the country’s finest rugby players.

Some notable names that were discovered during past tournaments include the likes of William Ryder, Peni Gaunimeke, Kalione Nasoko, Jerry Tuwai, Jasa Veremalua and Suliano Volivoli.

With several teams out to make their debut in the 44th tournament, Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram says more talents will be revealed.

“We’ve been doing that for the last 44 years. We are just the baton holders for the tournament and we give credit to where it is due, to the founder of the tournament, the late George Reid and his team and recognition to where it’s due to the players, teams and captains as this tournament is about them.”

Teams including Wainibuka based Mosquito rugby, Waimaro Young Boys, Naviavia Gladiators from Vanua Levu and Dominion Brothers are just a few that will be participating for the first time in the mecca of local 7s tournament.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s kicks off tomorrow at 8am with the Under 21 competition.

The women’s and men’s competition will commence on Friday with the finals on Saturday.