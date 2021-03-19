Home

Wardens test Fiji Shadow in elimination round

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2021 11:08 am

 The Fiji Shadow team had a close call in the Men’s pre-elimination rounds today after edging Warden Gold 14-10 at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Wardens were close to taking down the mighty Fiji side, with a last-minute try from Esala Nalobo but the try was disallowed.

The Wardens put up a brave performance but couldn’t deliver at the last minute

Fiji who looked the favourite of the two sides dominated the game with its attacks and defense.

The tries from Waisea Nacuqu and  Onisi Ratave, conversion from Livai Ikanikoda and Nacuqu gave them the much-needed 14-pointer.

The wardens two tries came from Rupeni Kabu and Nalobo.

