Sevens

Wardens still has what it takes says Naiteqe

Talei Matairakula
February 15, 2022 1:10 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Wardens Head Coach Sailosi Naiteqe believes his men have what it takes to take out the title of leg two of the Super Sevens Series.

The side won the first leg of the Fun Flavour sponsored tournament, defeating Police 10-7 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

That victory ended years of drought for a team that missed out on the winning podium for quite a while.



Naiteqe says the win has proven that Wardens is still one of the giants in the local sevens scene.

“We’ve been down for some time but for this year we are trying our best to come up and we’ve achieve it today. The boys proved themselves that we can win and have showed that Wardens is still on top.”

The Josua Vakurunabili captained side currently tops the standings with 22 points.

Wardens are in Pool A in the second leg, drawn alongside LAR Barbarians, Eastern Saints and Wadigi Salvo.

The second leg will be held in Nadi this weekend.

You can catch the action of the two-day tournament live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

