Wardens inch closer to second Series title

Wardens are on their way to another Fun Flavour Super 7s Series title after beating Heart Barbarians 15-12 in the pool match today.

Wardens made a strong second-half comeback as they trailed 5-7 in the first half.

Tries to Josua Vakurunabili, Alipate Wainidilo saw them walk away with the win.

Wardens will face Army in the quarter-finals tomorrow while Wadigi Salvo faces Tabadamu.