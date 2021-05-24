Wales aims for a positive start at Malaga 7s

Wales coach Richie Pugh, hopes to create a positive first impression when his team returns to the World 7s stage after a two-month absence.

The team last competed in the Vancouver Sevens in 2020, and will compete in the Malaga Sevens in Spain next week.

Pugh claims the roster will be built around players like Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams, and Tom Williams, who have all played for Great Britain in recent World Series legs.

Getting the group together has been difficult, but Pugh says they are happy to get back into training with the 20 players, which is a start.

Former Wales Women’s Sevens coach Nick Wakley and Robin Sowden-Taylor will be assisting Pugh.

Wales is in Pool D with France, Kenya, and Canada.

Meanwhile, Fiji is in Pool A, together with South Africa, England, and Scotland, while New Zealand is in Pool B, among Australia, Japan, Germany, and Ireland.

The Malaga 7s’ opening round will take place from January 21st to 23rd.