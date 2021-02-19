Waisea Nacuqu a stand-out player: Baber

National squad members continue to get tested in every local tournament they take part in.

National Coach, Gareth Baber, says the players have been pushed to another level in local competitions and at the same time grassroot players get to harness their skills and better their game.

Baber says what’s interesting to see is how the national squad members respond and handle themselves when they are being pressured.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the players that have been handling this well on the field is national 7s play-maker, Waisea Nacuqu.

“Wise Nacuqu was the best player by a long stretch. I know he’s one of the players in the squad but just his composure on the field and his ability. He plays every game for Police and they are physical games, it’s his ability to open up defenses. His ability to control the people in front of him and put them away. He’s not a big man but he makes his tackles.”

The national 7s coach adds he’s pleased to see Nacuqu’s progress over the years and how his been a role model for the young players in the squad.