Wairiki 7s will still go ahead: Gade

The 15th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s organizers are determined to have the tournament as scheduled on the 15th to the 17th of next month.

Tournament Director Iowane Gade says they’re aware that it is a day after the General Election and people will be heavily involved but they’re making arrangements to deal with this.

“Whichever team plans to travel to Taveuni have now until the 25th of this month to get their postal ballot organized and I think on the 3rd or 5th of December, we are casting our postal ballot and that can be done by team management.”

Gade says if push comes to shove they are looking at just having teams from Vanua Levu and Taveuni compete in the tournament.

He adds they understand the major interest from teams in Viti Levu like Police and Army but they have to consider all aspects.

The tournament director says if this is so, it will be a good incentive for the teams in the islands to have a go at the $10,000 prize money.

Gade says the absence of big teams will not affect the commencement of the three-day event.