Wairiki 7s matches to run till the night

People of Taveuni can expect some scintillating rugby action this weekend at the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

With the introduction of the new floodlights at the Wariki Parish grounds, fans can expect matches to run on into the night.

Tournament organizer, James Vunituraga, says the issue of cutting the tournament short in the evening will now be a thing of the past.

He adds they’re looking forward to seeing a champion crowned on Saturday.

“Fans can expect games to be played after 7, so we will have games after 7pm. This is because of the number of teams, so inorder to get all the matches so we have to schedule a few games after the 7s.”

The tournament will see a total of 44 men’s and eight women’s teams competing for the top prize.