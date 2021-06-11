Home

Wainiqolo to join Toulon

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 15, 2021 8:16 am
Fiji 7s rep Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Fiji 7s rep Jiuta Wainiqolo has signed for French Top 14 club Toulon for the next three years.

The 22-year-old winger will take up the void left by Olympian Masivesi Dakuwaqa who joins Montpellier next season.

Wainiqolo is currently in Australia with the national team preparing for the Oceania 7s next week.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student was part of the Fijian Drua team from 2018 to 2019 and joined the Gareth Baber-coached side last year.

He made his Flying Fijians debut in the win against the Barbarians in 2019.

