Sevens

Wainiqolo ties the knot

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 17, 2021 12:38 pm
Jiuta Wainiqolo weds Filo Weleilakeba

Fiji 7s gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo married his partner Fiona Weleilakeba in Navua today.

The youngster tied the knot at his hometown attended by close friends and families.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in Fiji’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wainiqolo recently signed for French Top 14 club Toulon and is expected to leave the country by mid-October.

He didn’t even play in the World Sevens Series but featured for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians in 2019.

