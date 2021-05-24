Wainiqolo reveals why he was in tears

The sight of young Fiji 7s rep, Jiuta Wainiqolo in tears during the Tokyo Olympic Games during the singing of the pre-final national anthem touched thousands of fans.

Wainiqolo, Iosefo Masi and Josua Vakurunabili had tears streaming down their faces which left many emotional as well.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Wainiqolo revealed why he was in tears.

Article continues after advertisement

The 22-year-old says he was emotional because of a few factors.

“Looking back how we sacrificed to get to the final all the pains and all the hard work and all the effort we put in training people are facing struggles losing jobs and dying from COVID, that is what was going through my head.”

He also shared how his Olympic dream started in 2016 after Fiji won its first gold medal.

Wainiqolo says he was challenged to be an Olympian as well.

“Winning the gold medal was reflecting on my journey back in 2016, I was watching the Rio celebration back at home, I was sitting in front of the TV, I was counting the years and telling myself I would be the next Olympian.”

The Ra native is currently in isolation in Nadi and is looking forward to reuniting with his family.