Wainiqolo named in the Fiji Airways 7s extended squad

Fiji Airways Fijian Drua winger Jiuta Wainiqolo has been named in the Fiji Airways 7s extended squad preparing for Hamilton and Sydney 7s next month.

The rugby league convert and former RKS centre plays wing for the Fiji Drua side and was part of the team that played in the National Rugby Championship in October this year.

The winger scored the winning try in the match against Melbourne Rising taking Fiji Drua to the National Rugby Championship semi-final stages.

Baber says he has had a good look on Wainiqolo who is an outside back and will see if he adapts into the sevens system as soon as possible.