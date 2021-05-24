Home

Sevens

Wainiqolo, Masi and Maqala top picks for Olympics

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 12:36 pm
Jiuta Wainiqolo, Iosefo Masi and Sireli Maqala

After a stunning performance at the Oceania 7s over the weekend, head coach Gareth Baber says some youngsters may be named for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Newcomers Sireli Maqala, Iosefo Masi, and Jiuta Wainiqolo are in the coach’s good books after an impressive performance.

Baber says the three have been working their socks off for the past months and it has shown during the Oceania 7s tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber adds he is looking for diligent and hardworking players which are the qualities the three players possess.

“it’s no secret that the harder you work the better it looks on the field and we’re certainly in a position to send those three, for some good work but I’m pleased across the board, the players have worked hard and worked for each other”

Coach Gareth Baber will have to make some tough decisions before naming his final 13 for the Olympics.

He is expected to name the final squad for the Tokyo Olympics this week.

