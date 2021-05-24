Home

Wainiqolo and Bolaca misses out,Moneta wins

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 3:23 am

Two members of the Olympic gold medal-winning Fiji 7s side have missed out on the World Rugby 7s Player of the Year award.

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Napolioni Bolaca were both nominated alongside New Zealand’s Scott Curry and Argentina speedster Marcos Moneta.

However, Moneta has been announced by World Rugby as the 2021 Mens 7s Player of the Year based on the fans votes.

Other Fijians who have previously won the award are Samisoni Viriviri, Jerry Tuwai and All Blacks 7s legend Tomasi Cama Junior.

Meanwhile, Fijiana Olympic bronze medalists duo Reapi Uluinasau and Alowesi Nakoci are part of the Women’s 7s Player of the Year nominees.

