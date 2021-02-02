Waidrauso ready to deliver at Uprising 7s

The Waidrauso 7s team from Sawani village in Naitasiri has a much bigger goal heading into the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Formerly known as the Waimanu 7s team, once a dominant figure on the local scene, Coach Waisake Bose says Waidrauso hopes to restore some pride when they compete at the Uprising 7s this weekend

He adds the opportunity to compete against the best teams will set a solid foundation for a successful future.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The province of Naitasiri has produced some of the best rugby players in the country. For instance the 1998 team that dethroned Nadroga in the 15s code. So we are now trying to put us back there and showcase what we were once known for.”

Bose adds they will make use of every opportunity that comes their way to stamp their mark in the local sevens scene.

Waidrauso is in Pool C with Police, Yamacia and Dominion Brothers.

The Mobil Uprising 7s will kick-off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.