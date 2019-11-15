Wadigi hopes Ratu will recover in time for Marist 7s

The Wadigi rugby club from Lautoka is hoping that Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Ratu will feature for them at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Ratu was injured while playing for Yasawa against Nadroga in the Skipper Cup two weeks ago.

Ratu’s dad and Wadigi manager Apimeleki Nasalo says they are keeping their fingers crossed that his son will be able to run out for the side at Fiji’s biggest 7s competition.

Nasalo adds four Wadigi players are in the Lautoka side and they will play for them at the Marist 7s.

These players include Moala Nakia, Veniasi Vuniyayawa, Veniasi Karikaritu and Mesake Nasalo who is the elder brother of Napolioni Ratu.

In 2018 a then unknown Ratu led Wadigi to an upset win over a star studded Police side in pool play.

This is the fifth year the team will be featuring at the Marist 7s and in the last two years they have lost out in the quarterfinals to Tabadamu.

Wadigi is in a pool of death with Tabadamu 1, Army Green and Waimanu Green.

The Marist 7s will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 24th to the 26th of this month.