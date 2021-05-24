Home

Wadigi 7s side working to address discipline

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 8, 2022 4:50 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Discipline is an area the Wadigi Salvo 7s team has been addressing, ahead of the third leg of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Coach Apimeleki Nasalu says during the second leg in Nadi, the side copped a lot of yellow cards which impacted the team’s performance.

Nasalu says during the past few days, they have been talking to the players about this major issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He says in the game of 7s which is fast-paced, it’s difficult for any team to be playing with a man down and this is what they have been drilling to the boys.

The Lautoka based side reached the quarterfinals during the last leg and are aiming to go one better this weekend.

Nasalu says they are optimistic the team will do well as they have stepped up their preparations.

Wadigi is pooled with Army, Fire and Uluinakau.

You can watch all the Super Series action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi starting on Thursday.

