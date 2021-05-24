Home

Vuli recovering, eager to return to the field

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 4:27 pm
Sefanaia Vuli

After months of nursing an injury, former national 7s squad member Sefanaia Vuli is brewing with excitement to return to the field.

The Dominion Brothers player has been in rehabilitation for three months after injuring his foot in the last leg of the 2021 Super Sevens Series.

Vuli says he has withstood the long three months of recovery and it’s time to get his boots back on.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m slowly recovering, been doing a lot of recovery training in the gym. Last week I was I told I can join the boys here on the grounds so, I’m really excited.”

The Naitasiri lad says right now his focus is getting his fitness level on par.

He aims to not only make the starting side this weekend but also impress Fiji 7s Head Coach, Ben Gollings for a place in the national extended squad.

Vuli and the Dominion Brothers are drawn in Pool B alongside Police Blue, Fire and Uluinakau.

You can watch all the action of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series leg two live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

