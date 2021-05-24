Home

Sevens

Vuli determined to return to national squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 6, 2022 4:52 pm
[Source: Facebook]

Fiji 7s extended squad member Sefanaia Vuli was close to donning the national jumper in Dubai last year, but had to be dropped after sustaining an injury.

Determined to make a comeback, the 20-year-old has now joined the Dominion Brothers where he hopes to prove himself to national selectors.

Vuli says he has tasted what it’s like to be part of the national squad and wants a feel of it again.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was part of the squad in Dubai and I missed my chance after I got injured. The aim to get back on track and earn that white jumper back.”

Vuli believes returning to Dominion Brothers will be his breakthrough.

“Playing for Raiwasa Taveuni has been a good learning experience, playing some experienced players and coaches. But I chose to return to Dominion this year because I believe I fit in quite well with the team’s style of play. Many of the senior players have also left so it will be tough this year.”

Vuli knows the road ahead will be a tough one, but he is determined to make use of every opportunity that comes his way.

