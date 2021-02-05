Vuidravuwalu follows in brothers footsteps

Seleima Vuidravuwalu wants to follow in the footsteps of her older brother Waisea Nayacalevu to play 15s rugby.

Vuidravuwalu featured for Uprising 7s women’s team who was part of the two-day Uprising 7s tournament that ended yesterday.

The 19-year-old has been named in the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup extended squad.

Article continues after advertisement

She says though 7s is a very competitive sport, she believes 15s is the right fit for her.

Vuidravuwalu says the Uprising 7s was a good training ground before she pursues her 15s career.

“I was interested in the sport seeing those playing in Fiji and overseas it really inspired me a lot.”

Vuidravuwalu is amongst other young Fijiana hopefuls in the Uprising team.

The Women’s Uprising 7s side bowed out in the pool play offs.