Volivoli may have his biggest break in Vancouver

Police 7s forward Suliano Volivoli is expected to make his World Series debut for Fiji in Vancouver this weekend.

Volivoli who was part of the national 7s side that won the gold medal at the Pacific Games in Samoa this year was named as the 13th player in Los Angeles last weekend.

With Aminiasi Tuimaba back in the country due to family commitments and Livai Ikanikoda ruled out because of injury, Volivoli is expected to have some game time in Canada.

Terio Tamani has joined the side as an injury cover while Apenisa Cakaubalavu was rested last week and will also have a chance to make the final 12.

Fiji will play Wales at 7:37am on Sunday followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.