Volivoli makes Fiji 7s side for LA and Vancouver 7s

Police 7s forward Suliano Volivoli is the new player named in the final 14 member Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side for the Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says Volivoli’s consistent work ethic and attitude to training has impressed him.

Baber says Volivoli’s understands the game of sevens and he just loves to work.

The national coach believes their biggest challenge is to get the results they need from their pool.

The Los Angeles 7s kicks off next Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Park, the home Stadium of the LA Galaxy (MLS) and the LA Chargers (NFL)

Fiji is pooled with France,Argentina and Korea.

Fiji 7s Squad

Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Josua Vakurinabuli

Kavekini Tabu

Suliano Volivolituevei

Apenisa Cakaubalavu

Meli Derenalagi

Filimoni Botitu

Waisea Nacuqu

Jerry Tuwai

Alasio Naduva

Aminiasi Tuimaba

Livai Ikanikoda

Asaeli Tuivoka