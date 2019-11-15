Vilimoni Koroi returns for All Blacks 7s

All Blacks 7s playmaker Vilimoni Koroi will return to the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton next week.

Koroi has been included with Etene Nanai-Seturo for the first time this season since their Mitre 10 Cup commitments.

Also back in the side is Sione Molia and Head Coach Clark Laidlaw says it’s great to have everyone fit and healthy.

Article continues after advertisement

Salesi Rayasi is also part of the 13 men squad.

New Zealand will play Scotland, Wales and USA in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

All Blacks 7s

Kurt Baker

Dylan Collier

Scott Curry

Sam Dickson

Vilimoni Koroi

Tim Mikkelson

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Sione Molia

Tone Ng Shiu

Etene Nanai-Seturo

Salesi Rayasi

Regan Ware

Joe Webber