Vilimoni Koroi returns for All Blacks 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 16, 2020 4:30 pm

All Blacks 7s playmaker Vilimoni Koroi will return to the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton next week.

Koroi has been included with Etene Nanai-Seturo for the first time this season since their Mitre 10 Cup commitments.

Also back in the side is Sione Molia and Head Coach Clark Laidlaw says it’s great to have everyone fit and healthy.

Salesi Rayasi is also part of the 13 men squad.

New Zealand will play Scotland, Wales and USA in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

All Blacks 7s

Kurt Baker
Dylan Collier
Scott Curry
Sam Dickson
Vilimoni Koroi
Tim Mikkelson
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black
Sione Molia
Tone Ng Shiu
Etene Nanai-Seturo
Salesi Rayasi
Regan Ware
Joe Webber

