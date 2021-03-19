Veremo scores a double in Viti Kei Lomary win

Viti Kei Lomary halfback Veremo Ratulevu scored a double in his sides first win against Paradise Gaunavou at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today.

The Serua based side outclassed Paradise Gaunavou 12-7 in the first pool match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

First timers to the competition, Viti Kei Lomary managed to give the mighty Nadroga based side a good run in the first quarter of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Verevou broke through the Paradise Gaunavou defense to score the first try, this was short-lived with Paradise Gaunavou winger Apenisa Kurusaqila replying with another to tie the score the equalizer.

Veremo was on point in the second, showcasing his speed to drive over the tryline just before the whistle to give them the much needed win.