Veredamu helps France make Hamilton 7s semifinal

Fiji born Tavite Veredamu scored two tries against Ireland to propel France into the cup semifinals of the Hamilton 7s following their 17-7 win.

Veredamu worked tirelessly for France throughout the match and managed to score on sides of the half.

France went into the match needing to beat Ireland by nine points to make the semis and with seconds left to play, the French were leading 12-7 which was not enough to book their spot in the top four.

The French side managed to work their way out from their own half before Veredamu had to sprint away and score the winning try.

This means France top its pool and will play England in the first cup semifinal at 3:20pm today.