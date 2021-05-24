Home

Sevens

Vancouver 7s sets platform for 2022 season

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Planet Rugby]

Teams will use the tournaments in Vancouver and Edmonton, Canada as preparation for a packed year ahead.

The next 12 months not only contains the 2022 Series, but also the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Rugby Canada Chief Executive, Allen Vansen told World Rugby they’re incredibly excited to be bringing international rugby sevens back to Canada.

Article continues after advertisement

Vansen says events aren’t able to move forward in today’s pandemic-influenced environment without a number of stakeholders working together.

The Vancouver 7s kicks-off at 4:44am on Sunday with USA taking on Hong Kong, the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will be held next Monday.

You can watch the tournament LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

