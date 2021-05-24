Home

Sevens

Vancouver 7s semi-finalists confirmed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 20, 2021 6:05 am

Expect some exciting semi-final matches as the top four teams have been confirmed for the Vancouver 7s.

Kenya will face Ireland in the first semi-final today at 8.20am.

South Africa will meet Britain in the second semi-final at 8.42am.

Meanwhile, in the quarter-final, Kenya beat United States of America 19-14, Ireland edged Hong Kong 12-7, Great Britain thumped Canada 31-5, and South Africa thrashed Spain 54-5.

 

