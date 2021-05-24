Home

Vakurunabili thankful for Tuwai

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 5:51 am
[pic:World Rugby]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s captain Josua Vakurunabili trusts his side after spending the last few weeks with them.

The Olympic gold medalist from Vatukarasa village in Nadroga acknowledged the player’s sacrifices during the festive season.

It’s been quite a challenging few weeks for the national squad members, especially the skipper.

Despite being shouldered with the responsibility of leading the side, Vakurunabili still seek assistance from World Rugby’s Player of the Decade, Jerry Tuwai.

”Thanks to the boys for the big effort in the festive season and the new year as we sacrificed for our country. Jerry coming along and here with us, he’s a good leader for the team and how we preparing for Spain’.

Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli believes the team is all set for battle.

Both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana will miss the Malaga 7s this week after a few players and management had returned positive COVID results as part of their 72 hours pre-departure compliance requirements tests.

You can watch the Malaga 7s LIVE on FBC TV.

