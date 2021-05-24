Sevens
Wardens to face Police Blue in Super Series final
February 5, 2022 2:24 pm
Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Skipper Josua Vakurunabili scored the winning try for Wardens in its 15-14 win over Army in the first Cup semi-final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s leg one at Lawaqa Park.
Trailing 10-14, Wardens put together a few phases before Vakurunabili went through in the dying seconds of the match.
New national rep Filipo Bukayaro scored a converted try for Army just before the break as Wardens led 10-7 at halftime.
Inia Tawalo replaced Jone Manu in the second spell and made his presence felt when he sliced through the defence and dived between the posts for another seven-pointer to Army.
However, Army couldn’t hang on to their 14-10 lead in the last stages of the clash.
In another semifinal, defending Super Series champion Police Blue defeated Ratu Filise 26-0.
Fiji 7s stars Waisea Nacuqu, Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga showed their class for Police.
Wardens will play Police Blue in the main final at 6 pm.
You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.