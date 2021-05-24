Home

Sevens

Vakurunabili impressed with newcomers as Fiji prepares for Kenya

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 4:52 pm
Fiji captain Josua Vakurunabili tackled by Canada's Thomas Isherwood on day one of the Dubai 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The performance of the new players on day one of the Dubai 7s impressed team captain Josua Vakurunabili.

Vakurunabili says the boys proved to him why they deserved to wear the 7s jersey.

Vakurunabili says there are many talented players back in Fiji but the ones that stood out have been given a task to carry the Fiji name into Dubai.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are all the number ones for their different clubs in Fiji and they’re performing well here, it’s the first series too for the boys and congratulations to them for the good game”.

The side remains unbeaten in the Dubai 7s with the quarter-final match to go in soon.

Fiji faces Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.

In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

